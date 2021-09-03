It's not a tragic end, #SidNaaz is immortal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANMOL_WRITES59 Shehnaaz gill and Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's meteoric rise in his stardom was no fluke. He was a person known for unbridled anger and also as someone who loved to laugh with abandon and speak with emotion. Seeing him on Bigg Boss was somewhat surprising since he was too debonair to be seen on a reality show that is known for its voyeuristic undertones. Those who watched Bigg Boss 13 would agree that his aggression, his intelligence, his charm, and his wit captured everyone's attention and naive Shehnaaz's heart. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill couldn't resist the alluring pull of Sidharth's charm filled with quirk and flirtations.

Shehnaaz, with her unchecked innocence and beauty, broke through the wall the 'tough guy' Sidharth created. He became more mellow, though he did not reciprocate her love on national TV like she wanted, he did give her the comfort of feeling safe around him.'

When Shehnaaz entered the show, for a few months she was a child who would make everyone laugh not realising that she would often get manipulated. Sid helped her find respect and taught her to stand up for herself. In turn, Shehnaaz would help angry Sid calm down. The viewers saw a beautiful chemistry blossom. SidNaaz, as their fans called them lovingly, were inseparable. While contestants hardly stay connected when they leave Bigg Boss house, the bond between Sid and Shehnaaz grew stronger when they came out. The budding romance inside the Bigg Boss took the shape of an eternal relationship that saw both love without inhibition.

Though Sidharth never officially confirmed their status, he occasionally let slip a few references here and there. #SidNaaz, arguably the most popular term on social media has an unprecedented fan following and we often saw it on Twitter trends.

With her almost maniacal love for Sidharth, we shudder to think what Shehnaaz would be going through at this time after the sudden, numbing death of her confidant in front of her eyes. She felt him turn cold, sleeping on her hand that night. The details are too chilling and intimate to be discussed in public, and absolutely not appropriate. They would be horrifying, to say the least for Sid's Naaz.

SidNaaz is hope for those hopelessly in love. It shows in reality what selfless love looks like. With the tragic death of Sidharth Shukla on Thursday, September 2, SidNaaz is not broken, they cannot be. Theirs' is now an eternal love story. A love that's unique, alive, and immortal.