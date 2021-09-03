VIDEO: Shehnaaz Gill calls out Sidharth Shukla's name as she runs towards the ambulance

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH VIDEO: Crying Shehnaaz calls out Sidharth's name

On Friday, the last rites of actor Sidharth Shukla were performed at the Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of Shehnaaz Gill, his family and friends. The actor passed away on Thursday morning (September 2) after suffering a massive heart attack. His fans and family are still in shock. It is said that Shehnaaz was there will Sidharth Shukla when he started feeling pain in his chest. He slept with an uneasy feeling only to never wake up.

Shehnaaz Gill's photos and videos from the crematorium ground have been going viral. The actress is inconsolable. Since their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz has always voiced out her love for Sidharth. While the duo had not accepted it in public, they were said to be dating. A video of Shehnaaz screaming Sidharth's name as she runs to the ambulance has crushed the hearts of the fans. In the video, the actress can be seen talking with her brother but loses control as she spotted the ambulance and runs towards Sidharth's body.

While confirming Sidharth's death, an official from Mumbai's Cooper hospital told ANI that the actor was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday morning. Members from the television industry, friends and family members were present at the funeral. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval, among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Sidharth.

Sidharth, who was a huge personality, started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV series 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008, and since then he had never looked back. With the TV show 'Balika Vadhu' and Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', Sidharth gained more popularity. He was scaling high on the career graph ever since he won 'Bigg Boss 13' in February 2020.

After appearing in 'Bigg Boss', Sidharth bagged several work projects. He had done back to back music videos. He even made his digital debut with 'Broken But Beautiful 3' earlier this year, which, however, was his last on-screen performance.