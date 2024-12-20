Tripura to host much-awaited 72nd North Eastern Council Plenary in Agartala starting Dec 20

Follow us on Image Source : MYGOV TRIPURA The NEC was first inaugurated in 1972.

Tripura will be hosting the much-anticipated 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) commencing from December 20 in Agartala. This event will be followed by the main plenary on December 21. It marks the second time when Agartala has hosted the plenary since 2008, emphasising the city’s growing significance in regional development discussions.

The Pre-Plenary Thematic and Technical sessions will see central ministries presenting their developmental agendas for the North Eastern Region (NER), setting the tone for the main plenary. The main session will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the NEC chairman. Among other ministers, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar will also be present.

The event will see the presence of NEC members, Governors, Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries and Planning Secretaries from the eight north-eastern states who will participate in strategic discussions aimed at boosting the region’s socio-economic growth.

Agartala's evolving role in the NEC’s engagements

Agartala’s selection as the host city highlights its evolving role in the NEC’s engagements, with its iconic venues like Pragna Bhawan and Ujjayanta Palace being adorned with vibrant decorations and lighting.

The city was transformed featuring colorful lights, paintings and festoons to welcome delegates. The District Magistrate, Vishal Kumar, assured that comprehensive preparations have been made to ensure the success of the sessions, including visits to the Bru settlement and other key development sites.

Notably, the NEC was established in 1971 and inaugurated in Shillong by then-prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1972. It has played a vital role in fostering planned and coordinated development in the region. Over time, it transformed from an advisory body to a key regional planning agency.

The NEC has achieved remarkable milestones, including the construction of over 11,500 kilometres of roads, power generation enhancements and airport infrastructure improvements.

Angshuman Dey, NEC Secretary, stressed the importance of the plenary in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the NER as “Ashta Lakshmi”, symbolising the region’s cultural richness. Initiatives such as the PM-devINE scheme further reinforce the NEC's commitment to bridging regional disparities and promoting growth. As the 72nd Plenary Session approaches, all eyes are on Agartala, where stakeholders will converge to chart a path toward a prosperous and inclusive future for the northeastern states.

(With ANI inputs)