Tripura Civil Society calls 24-hour statewide bandh on October 23: What are its demands? The bandh will see picketing at around 25 locations, including key points in Agartala such as the Circuit House, North Gate, and the state Assembly.

Agartala:

Tripura Civil Society has called for a 24-hour bandh on Thursday (October 23). Tipra Motha Party (TMP) MLA Ranjit Debbarma, who is leading the movement, said that barricades will be set up at 25 locations across the state to enforce the shutdown. Key points in Agartala, including the Circuit House, North Gate, and the state Assembly, will also see barricades.

"This is not a political movement where all sections of people cutting across political colour will join the bandh. We are ready to make the bandh a grand success peacefully in support of our demands," said Debbarma.

What are the demands of Tripura Civil Society?

The bandh has been called by the Tipra Motha Party (TMP)-backed Civil Society on an eight-point charter of demands, including immediate implementation of the Tiprasa accord, identifying all illegal immigrants, setting up detention camps in each district for illegal immigrants. Key demands include:

Identification of illegal foreign migrants in line with directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Construction of detention camps in every district. Formation of a Special Task Force comprising BSF and Assam Rifles personnel. Implementation of the Inner Line Permit system in Tripura to curb illegal infiltration. Early enforcement of the signed Tri-Partite Tiprasa Accord. Official recognition of the Roman script for writing the Kokborok language. Cancellation of fraudulent Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe certificates. Prompt implementation of the Tri-Partite Agreement signed on September 4, 2024, between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, and ATTF-NLFT.

All Tripura govt offices to remain open

The Tripura government has said that all its offices will remain open on October 23. "It has come to the government's notice that some organisations have called a statewide bandh on October 23. Keeping in mind the issue, the government offices and undertaking offices will remain open on October 23. The government workforce will work as usual", a release issued by the state Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) department said.

The concerned authorities have been asked to submit information regarding attendance in government offices on October 23 to the general administration department, the release said.

State police PRO, Rajdeep Deb, said the police will take all necessary steps to ensure peace on Thursday.