Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Tripura’s Agartala, tremors felt across state

Agartala: A mild intensity of tremors were felt in Tripura’s Agartala and adjoining areas on Friday. According to updates from the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale was at 24.05 latitude and 91.37 longitude in neighbouring Bangladesh. The quake struck around 4.23 pm.

In another development, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake was reported at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 11/04/2025 08:02:14 IST, Lat: 18.34 N, Long: 95.89 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Operation Brahma underway in Myanmar

India continues Operation Brahma in response to the deadly earthquake that took place in the region on March 28 and the country issued a rare plea for help. The Indian assistance team assessed 6 sites in Naypyitaw on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Widening Operation Brahma. After assessing 6 affected sites in Mandalay, the safety & demolition engineers team from India assessed 6 sites in Naypyitaw today. And an Orthopedic surgeon from our Medical team is assisting treatment of 70 patients at a Naypyitaw Hospital."

India has been actively engaged in the relief efforts following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar as part of Operation Brahma, with the Indian Army providing critical relief in its Field Hospital in Mandalay, the country's worst-hit city.

As of April 9, a total of 1,651 patients have been treated at the Army Field Hospital, with 281 patients receiving treatment on that day alone, as per a release by the Army.