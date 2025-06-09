Newlywed UP couple on honeymoon goes missing in Sikkim for 11 days, families appeal for rescue efforts A newlywed UP couple has been missing in Sikkim for 12 days after their vehicle fell into the Teesta River, prompting desperate appeals from their families for intensified rescue efforts.

Gangtok:

A honeymoon trip turned into a nightmare for a newlywed couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, as they went missing in Sikkim after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off a rain-soaked mountain road and plunged approximately 1,000 feet into the Teesta River on May 29. Kaushalendra Pratap Singh and his wife Ankita Singh, married less than a month earlier on May 5, had reached Sikkim on May 24 for their honeymoon.

Accident in landslide-prone area

The tragic incident occurred near Munsithang in the Mangan district—an area already hit hard by landslides and incessant rain. The vehicle, carrying 11 tourists and a driver, was returning from Chungthang to Gangtok when it lost control and fell into the river. Police confirmed the death of the driver, while three other passengers were rescued. Eight individuals, including the couple and BJP’s Odisha Mahila Morcha secretary Itishree Jena, remain missing.

Sikkim SP Sonam Detchu Bhutia stated that the vehicle is still buried under debris and river silt, complicating rescue efforts.

Desperate families demand action

Kaushalendra’s father, Sher Bahadur Singh, rushed to Sikkim with five family members and has been assisting search personnel on the ground.

In a video message, he made an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging them to escalate rescue operations.“We will not leave Sikkim without our children. We are only asking for help in finding them,” he said.

Despite the recovery of several personal belongings from the crash site, none have been identified as belonging to Kaushalendra or Ankita.

Officials struggle with weather and terrain

Rescue teams comprising personnel from the NDRF, state police, Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Department, and TAAS (Travel Agents Association of Sikkim) continue to battle harsh weather, strong river currents, and unstable terrain.

Frustration over government response

Dr. Ummed Singh ‘Insaan’, Kaushalendra’s grandfather and a senior BJP leader, criticised both the Uttar Pradesh and central governments for their “indifference” in the face of the tragedy. “Despite years of service to the party, no one came forward. Compare that to the swift action taken by the Odisha government,” he remarked.

As the search continues into its 12th day, the families cling to hope for a miracle.