Mizoram: Aizawl joins national rail network, becomes fourth northeast capital with rail link Aizawl has been connected to the national railway network via the Bairabi–Sairang line, making Mizoram the fourth Northeast state capital with rail access.

Aizawl:

In a major boost to connectivity in the Northeast, Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, has been successfully linked to the national railway network with the completion of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line. A successful trial run was conducted by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on May 1, marking a significant milestone in the region’s infrastructure development.

Sairang, located about 20 km from Aizawl, now serves as the railhead connecting the capital to the rest of the country. This development makes Mizoram the fourth state in the Northeast with its capital connected by rail, following Assam, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The 51.38-km-long Bairabi–Sairang line, built at a revised cost of Rs 5,021.45 crore, includes 48 tunnels, 142 bridges, and challenging terrain. One of the most notable structures on the route is Bridge No. 196, which stands 104 metres tall—32 metres higher than Delhi’s Qutub Minar.

The final safety inspection by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) is scheduled this week. Pending approval, the formal inauguration of the line is expected after June 17, following which full-scale train operations will begin. So far, 94.52% of the physical work and 97.13% of the financial spending has been completed.

This project is part of a larger plan by the Ministry of Railways to improve connectivity across the Northeast. New rail lines are being developed in Nagaland (Dimapur–Kohima), Arunachal Pradesh (Murkongselek–Pasighat), Sikkim (Sivok–Rangpo), and Manipur (Jiribam–Imphal). Together, these projects aim to connect all state capitals in the region and enhance economic and strategic mobility. Additionally, railway station upgrades under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are underway in multiple states, including the newly linked Sairang.

As of April 1, 2024, a total of 18 railway projects spanning 1,368 km, with an investment of Rs 74,972 crore, are in progress across the Northeast. Of this, Rs 40,549 crore has already been spent, underlining the government’s commitment to transforming transportation in the region.