Meghalaya CM Sangma, other northeast leaders announce unified front to champion regional voice Among the key signatories to this proposed entity are Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon, Pradyot Manikya of TIPRA Motha and Daniel Langthasa of the People’s Party of Assam.

Shillong:

Several leaders from the Northeast, including Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, have joined hands to form a unified political platform aimed at collectively addressing regional issues.

Among the key signatories to this proposed entity are Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon, Pradyot Manikya of TIPRA Motha and Daniel Langthasa of the People’s Party of Assam.

“We, leaders from different states of the North East, have come together today to make a collective and historic announcement i.e. the coming together of various voices of our region to form a united singular political entity that truly represents the aspirations of our people,” the joint statement read.

Committee formed for future action

A committee has been set up to discuss and decide on the structure and future plans of the newly formed group.

“To take this initiative forward, we have decided to constitute a committee that will deliberate on the future course of action, including the modalities and structure of the proposed political entity. Our united effort is guided by a simple conviction that the people of the North East deserve to be heard, respected, and represented through a strong, unified, and indigenous political voice at the national level. Together, we stand committed to building a stronger, more united North East,” it added.

Several parties opt out of proposed coalition

Mizoram’s ruling party, the Zoram People’s Movement, along with Nagaland’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the Asom Gana Parishad — the BJP’s ally in Assam — are not part of the proposed political formation.