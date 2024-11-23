Meghalaya Bypoll Results Live: Counting of votes begin, CM Sangma's wife Mehtab Chandee aims for victory

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Meghalaya Bypoll Results 2024 Live

Vote counting is under way for the Gambegre bypoll in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district. The process began at 8am under tight security, with 28 counting personnel, a supervisor, and an assistant overseeing the proceedings. Polling for the by-election was held on November 13, with over 90% of the 30,086 voters casting their ballots. A total of six candidates are contesting the seat.

The bypoll for the Gambegre Assembly seat in Meghalaya passed off peacefully, with a voter turnout of 90.84%.

Stay tuned for all the live and latest updates:

Counting for votes begins for oneseat of Meghalaya by-elections

The bypoll was necessitated after Saleng A. Sangma resigned from the seat following his election as a Member of Parliament from the Tura constituency.

Earlier, Meghalaya Power Minister and National People's Party (NPP) leader Abu Taher Mondal has expressed confidence that the party will win the Gamebgre by-polls

Gambegre - The bypoll for the Gambegre Assembly seat in Meghalaya features six candidates. The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has fielded Dr. Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma, the wife of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who is a practising physician. She faces competition from Sadhiarani Sangma of the Trinamool Congress, Jingjang Marak from the Congress, Bernard Marak of the BJP, and two independent candidates, Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry Sangma. The election became necessary after the resignation of Saleng A. Sangma following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Tura parliamentary seat.