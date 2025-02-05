Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Edge to BJP-led NDA over ruling AAP in neck and neck fight in Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Delhi Assembly elections took place on February 5.

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Voting in the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm in all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory. The results of this three-way battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress are set to be announced on February 8, when the vote counting will take place. However, before that, most exit polls predicted an edge for the BJP over the ruling AAP in the Delhi assembly polls, while the Congress was projected to make no significant gains. It is to be noted here that India TV did not conduct any Exiit Poll for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

Exit polls are projections conducted by election survey agencies based on interviews with voters immediately after they have cast their ballots. These surveys aim to provide an early indication of the possible outcome of an election, offering insights into voter preferences and trends before the official results are declared. However, these may vary widely from the actual results.

Let's have a look at projections by different agencies:

AGENCIES AAP BJP+ CONGRESS Matrize 32-37 35-40 0-1 People's Pulse 10-19 51-40 0-0 Chanakya Strategies 25-28 39-44 2-3 JVC 10-19 51-60 0-0 Peoples Insight 25-29 40-44 0-1 Poll Diary 18-25 42-50 0-2 P-MARQ 22-31 39-49 0-1 Wee Preside 46-52 18-23 0-1 Mind Brink 44-49 21-25 0-1

What are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are quick surveys conducted immediately after people vote, in an attempt to gauge the sentiments of voters following the exercise of their right to vote. Unlike regular opinion polls done before elections, exit polls ask voters who they actually voted for, making them more accurate. They typically start being released right after voting ends on final election day and are conducted by interviewing voters as they leave polling stations. In India, exit polls were almost developed indigenously by the pioneering Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) in Delhi during the 1960s.

Why are Exit Polls important?

Exit polls are important for several reasons. Firstly, they provide an early indication of election results before the official count is completed. Media outlets use this information to inform their audience about potential outcomes, generating significant public interest. Additionally, exit polls can also influence stock markets as well as the political discourse in the country. It is important to interpret Exit Polls with caution, as they can be affected by sampling errors, biases, and differences in voter demographics. While they provide useful insights and help set expectations, they should not be viewed as definitive predictors of election outcomes.

