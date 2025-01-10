Manipur’s 'war on drugs' campaign intensifies with major poppy plantation destruction

Follow us on Image Source : X Poppy plantation destroyed

In a significant push against the drug menace in the state, the combined forces of the Manipur Police, 6 Manipur Rifles, 18 Assam Rifles, and the Forest Department have successfully eradicated large-scale poppy plantations in the Phalee hill range in Ukhrul district and the Khabung hill range in Senapati district. These operations are part of the ongoing "War on Drugs" initiative spearheaded by the state government.

On January 9, authorities destroyed 90 acres of poppy plants in Ukhrul's Phalee hill range under the jurisdiction of Lungchong Maiphei Police Station. The operation also saw the burning of 12 huts linked to illegal drug activities. The action, carried out with swift coordination between local police and security forces, was a result of intelligence-led efforts to target poppy cultivation in remote areas. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations are underway to track down those involved in the illegal operations.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), commended the joint forces for their prompt response and strategic approach in eliminating the illegal plantations. “I applaud the combined forces for their swift and coordinated efforts in this crucial operation,” Singh wrote. “Such decisive actions reinforce our commitment to eradicating the drug menace in Manipur.”

In a separate operation, a joint team of the Senapati Police, Forest Department officials, and an Executive Magistrate successfully dismantled 19 acres of poppy fields in the Khabung hill range on January 8, 2024. The operation, coordinated by the ASP (NH-2), involved multiple police units from Senapati, Hengbung, Tadubi, Mao, and Maram. To track down hidden fields, drones were deployed, helping the team locate remote poppy plantations near Khabung village. As with the Ukhrul operation, an FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Chief Minister Singh also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the officers involved in the Senapati operation, emphasising the use of modern technology, including drones, to assist in the identification and destruction of illicit crops.

These actions are part of Manipur's broader efforts to curb the widespread issue of drug abuse and trafficking in the state. The "War on Drugs" campaign, launched with the aim of reducing drug-related crimes and ensuring the welfare of the community, continues to gain momentum with significant results.

Authorities have made it clear that they are committed to continuing these operations, sending a strong message to those involved in the drug trade that law enforcement will persist in its crackdown on illegal poppy cultivation and narcotics production in the region.