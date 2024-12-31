Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh apologises to people, promises normalcy on New Year's Eve

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said sorry for the development in the state last year. He added that the entire year has been unfortunate but is ending on an optimistic note, expressing hope for normalcy in 2025.

He said, "This entire year has been very unfortunate. I feel regret and I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what is happening till today, since last May 3. Many people lost their loved ones. Many people left their homes. I really feel regret. I would like to apologise...Now, I hope after seeing the last 3-4 months' progress towards peace, I hope that with the New Year 2025, normalcy and peace will be restored in the state. I want to appeal to all the communities of the state that whatever happened has happened. We now have to forget past mistakes and have to start a new life. A peaceful Manipur, a prosperous Manipur, we should all live together ..."

200 died, 12,247 FIRs registered: CM Singh

Furthermore, he said, "Till now, altogether roughly 200 people have died and around 12,247 FIRs were registered and 625 accused were arrested and around 5,600 arms and weapons were including explosives and around 35,000 ammunitions were recovered. Good progress is there in tackling the issues. The central government has provided enough security personnel and enough funds to help the displaced families and enough funds to construct new houses for the displaced persons..."

Manipur violence

Clashes first broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, 2023, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to restore peace.