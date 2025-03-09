Manipur: Uneasy Calm in Kangpokpi as additional security forces deployed amid indefinite shutdown Tensions remain high in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, where violent protests and an indefinite shutdown continue amidst clashes between Kuki-Zo protesters and security forces.

The situation in Kangpokpi district of Manipur remained tense but calm on Sunday morning, following violent clashes between Kuki-Zo protesters and security forces. An indefinite shutdown called by the Kuki-Zo groups to protest the “crackdown by security forces” has disrupted normal life in areas predominantly inhabited by the community.

The unrest flared on Saturday when protests erupted in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive allowing free movement across the state. Kuki demonstrators, opposing the order, clashed with police after security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. The violence resulted in one protester’s death and left over 40 others injured, including several women and policemen.

Kuki protesters engaged in fierce resistance, using catapults and barricading roads with boulders, burning tyres, and felling trees. During the disturbances, a Manipur State Transport bus was attacked by a mob in Gamghiphai, prompting the security forces to respond with tear gas. The protests also targeted a peace march organized by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), which was halted by security forces due to a lack of necessary permits.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) voiced strong support for the indefinite shutdown, condemning the use of excessive force by security personnel during the protests. ITLF spokespersons emphasized solidarity with the demonstrators and reiterated their stance against the free movement order.

Manipur Police reported that 27 security personnel were injured, with two critically hurt, after being pelted with stones and subjected to gunfire from the protesters. In response, security forces exercised restraint and used minimum force to manage the violent protests.

The unrest is tied to the ongoing ethnic violence between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities that erupted in May 2023, leaving over 250 dead and thousands displaced. The state has been under President’s rule since February 2025, amid ongoing instability.