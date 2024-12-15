Manipur: Two labourers from Bihar shot dead in Kakching amid ethnic unrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In a tragic incident, to labourers including a minor, hailing from Bihar were shot dead in violence-hit Manipur, according to police. As per the information, the incident took place in Manipur's Kakchind district at around 5:20 pm on Saturday.

Both the labourers were returning after doing construction work in Keirak of Kakching district when the incident took place. Regarding the incident, Kakching police said that the incident took place near the Panchayat office and both the deceased have been identified as Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dashrath Kumar (17) son of Mohan Sani.

Labourers belonged to Bihar's Gopalganj

According to the police, both the labourers are said to be residents of Rajwahi village of Gopalganj district of Bihar, which comes under Yadavpur police station. The police said that both the workers were returning to their rented house on a bicycle when some gunmen shot them on the way and both fell down.

Soon after getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and took both of the victims to the local Jeevan Hospital, however during treatment the victims succumbed to bullet injuries.

Police files case

The police have registered a case in the matter and started an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the murders and search for the accused who are absconding. Further details in the case are awaited and would be provided by the police as the investigation unfolds.

Ethnic violence in Manipur

Notably, the North eastern state is reeling with ethnic violence since May last year. The violence in Manipur has resulted in over 250 deaths and displaced thousands. The violence started between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups.

