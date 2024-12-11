Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
Manipur: Hand grenade found on steps of private bank in Imphal West district

Manipur: Passersby spotted the grenade on the stairs in front of the private bank at Singjamei and informed the police.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Imphal Published : Dec 11, 2024 17:03 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 17:10 IST
Manipur, Manipur news, Hand grenade found on private bank steps in Imphal West district, manipur pol
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Manipur: Hand grenade found on steps of private bank in Imphal West district.

Manipur: Some unidentified people today (December 11) kept a hand grenade in front of a private bank in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said. The police, in turn, called the bomb squad to defuse it.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation. In another development, the security forces, during search operations at Tingkai Khullen in Kangpokpi district, recovered several arms, including a carbine machine gun with magazine, one single bolt sniper rifle, one 9 mm handgun with magazine, one hand grenade along with two tube launchers, ammunition and a radio set, a police statement on Wednesday said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

