Image Source : PTI (FILE) Manipur: Hand grenade found on steps of private bank in Imphal West district.

Manipur: Some unidentified people today (December 11) kept a hand grenade in front of a private bank in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said. The police, in turn, called the bomb squad to defuse it.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation. In another development, the security forces, during search operations at Tingkai Khullen in Kangpokpi district, recovered several arms, including a carbine machine gun with magazine, one single bolt sniper rifle, one 9 mm handgun with magazine, one hand grenade along with two tube launchers, ammunition and a radio set, a police statement on Wednesday said.

More details are awaited in this regard.