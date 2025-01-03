Fresh violence erupts in Manipur: Kuki protesters clash with security forces, senior officer injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel during a search operation and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur.

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Wednesday evening as protesters from the Kuki tribe clashed with central security forces. Security forces began demolishing bunkers in the mountains, sparking anger among Kukis, and violence broke out days later.

The protesters, enforcing an economic blockade to demand the withdrawal of central forces from the Kangpokpi hills, attempted to halt transport on major roads. When security forces intervened and asked them to disperse, the crowd moved toward the Kangpokpi Deputy Commissioner’s office, pelting stones at the building. Security forces responded with tear gas and blank rounds, resulting in injuries among both protesters and personnel.

Senior police officer injured

Among the injured was Kangpokpi Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Prabhakar, who sustained chest injuries. Other security personnel were also injured in the clashes.

Media reported that there were individuals carrying automatic weapons on the streets of Kangpokpi, further exacerbating the tension. Armed men could be seen controlling parts of the highway alongside the protesters. Security forces are reportedly working on a strategy to deal with the armed group.

Extensive protests and shutdown

The Kuki-Zo Council, a local organisation, extended the continuous shutdown in Kuki-rich areas of Manipur till 2 am on Sunday. The economic hurdle has severely hampered the movement of vital goods along highways and highways.

The clashes come as Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, assumed charge as Manipur’s new Governor. Meanwhile, reinforcements have been dispatched to Kangpokpi as the Deputy Commissioner’s office remains a flashpoint for unrest.

Historical context of the conflict

Ethnic tensions between the Meitei community, which dominates the valley, and the Kuki tribes in the surrounding hills have led to significant unrest in Manipur. Violence erupted on May 3, 2023, killing over 250 people and displacing nearly 50,000.

The Meitei community, categorized as general, is seeking inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Meanwhile, the Kuki tribes, with ethnic ties to Myanmar’s Chin State and Mizoram, demand a separate administration, citing discrimination and unequal resource distribution.

The government has denied the existence of the “Kuki-Zo Council,” which has played a prominent role in recent protests. The council had earlier objected to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s passage through Kangpokpi district en route to Senapati for a local festival.

The situation remains tense, with security forces and protesters locked in a standoff as calls for resolution grow louder.

