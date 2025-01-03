Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla sworn in as 19th Governor of Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ajay Kumar Bhalla

On Friday, former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla took oath as the 19th Governor of Manipur at a formal ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, Justice D Krishnakumar, who administered the oath of office to Bhalla.

Bhalla, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, assumes the gubernatorial post after his appointment by President Droupadi Murmu last month. His appointment comes after Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya had been holding the additional charge of Manipur.

Following the oath ceremony, Bhalla was given a guard of honour by personnel of the Manipur Rifles, a ceremonial tribute to his new office. The formalities were held with the customary dignity and decorum, marking the beginning of his tenure as the state's new governor.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as the longest-serving Union Home Secretary, a position he held for five years until his retirement in August 2024. His tenure in the central government was marked by a significant role in managing internal security and overseeing various critical aspects of India's governance, making him one of the most experienced civil servants in the country.

Bhalla's background in administration and security will likely be crucial as he steps into his new role in Manipur, a state that has seen political and security challenges in recent years. During his tenure as Union Home Secretary, he was instrumental in shaping policies on national security, internal conflicts, and law and order.

Upon arriving in Imphal on Thursday, Bhalla was accorded a warm reception at the Raj Bhavan by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, marking the start of a new chapter in the state's governance.

As Governor, Bhalla will now play a pivotal role in the functioning of the state government, helping to guide Manipur through its current challenges while overseeing its constitutional processes. The state looks forward to his leadership and governance in the coming years.