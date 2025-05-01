Manipur: Imphal’s Ring Road Project promises relief from traffic woes, paves way for smart city | Video This project is designed to tackle the city's ongoing traffic gridlock and is being carried out with funding from the Asian Development Bank at an estimated cost of Rs 1,766 crore.

Imphal:

Imphal’s Ring Road Project is offering a big relief from traffic woes and paving a way for smarter, faster city. Imphal is experiencing a substantial infrastructure development with the initiation of the 51.23-kilometre-long Ring Road, which began in January 2024.

This project is designed to tackle the city's ongoing traffic gridlock and is being carried out with funding from the Asian Development Bank at an estimated cost of Rs 1,766 crore. The road will pass through the Imphal East and Imphal West districts, providing a crucial alternative route to alleviate congestion in the city's crowded central areas.

The initiative extends beyond typical infrastructure by integrating sustainable and inclusive features. A significant aspect is the launch of electric buses and e-rickshaws operated by women, which aims to promote environmentally friendly transportation while also empowering women by creating job opportunities.

Local residents have voiced their positivity about the potential impact of the project. Asem Nirmala, a female vendor from a heavily trafficked market area, stated that the initiative is an essential move.

"In recent years, traffic congestion has been escalating quickly in this market area. Both buyers and sellers are experiencing numerous difficulties. Nevertheless, we view the ring road construction as a favourable step from the government. Once it is finished, we anticipate a reduction in congestion," she mentioned.

Currently, construction is steadily advancing on-site. Earthworks such as landfilling and levelling have already occurred along a two-kilometre section from Khurai Angom Leikai to Tinsid Road and an additional 500 meters beyond that.

Community members also believe that the Ring Road will significantly improve emergency response times.

"The newly constructed ring road is fantastic. Ambulances will reach patients much quicker. At present, it is very challenging for ambulances to navigate through the area, but once this road is operational, it will become much easier and quicker," remarked Devendra, an Imphal resident.

The Ring Road project is anticipated to yield long-lasting advantages for the city by enhancing mobility, decreasing travel time, and fostering a cleaner and more inclusive urban landscape.

(With inputs from ANI)