Manipur govt urges centre to withdraw AFSPA

Security personnel during a search operation and area dominance in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur.

The Manipur government has formally requested the Centre to reconsider and withdraw the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from areas under the jurisdiction of six police stations in the state. This development follows the recent notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 14, 2024, reimposing AFSPA in the regions of Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Moirang, Leimakhong, and Jiribam due to ongoing security concerns.

In a letter sent to the central government on Saturday, a Joint Secretary in the state Home Department confirmed that the state cabinet had met on November 15 to deliberate the issue. The cabinet has since recommended the Centre withdraw the notification, which declared these areas as “disturbed” under Section 3 of AFSPA, citing public interest. The letter urged the government to review the decision made on November 14 and rescind it at the earliest.

The reimposition of AFSPA comes in the wake of escalating violence in certain parts of Manipur, including the violence-hit region of Jiribam. The Ministry of Home Affairs had invoked the law to enable the Armed Forces to operate more freely in these areas for counter-insurgency operations. AFSPA grants extraordinary powers to the armed forces, including the authority to arrest, search, and use force, including lethal force, if deemed necessary for maintaining public order.

The decision to request a withdrawal of AFSPA is part of a broader push for peace and normalisation in the state, which has been grappling with ethnic tensions and armed insurgency for years. The state's leaders have emphasized the importance of finding a balance between maintaining law and order and respecting the rights of citizens, especially in areas where security forces have a heavy presence.

While AFSPA remains a contentious issue in Manipur, this recent move by the state government signals a desire to pursue a more peaceful and negotiated approach to security and governance.

(PTI inputs)