Manipur government formation underway: Take a look at 6 probable CM names in BJP Manipur has been under the President's rule since February last year after the resignation of N Biren Singh amid ethnic violence between the Kukis and the Meiteis. But earlier in the day, several NDA MLAs arrived in Delhi after being summoned by saffron party's top leadership.

Imphal:

In a move that indicates beginning of the process to elect a chief minister and lead to the formation of a government in Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday party national general secretary Tarun Chugh as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in the northeast state.

"The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, as Central Observer for the election of the Legislature Party Leader in Manipur," said BJP national general secretary in a statement.

Manipur has been under the President's rule since February last year after the resignation of N Biren Singh amid ethnic violence between the Kukis and the Meiteis in the state. But earlier in the day, several MLAs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) arrived in Delhi after being summoned by saffron party's top leadership.

The Manipur Assembly has a strength of 60. Currently, BJP has 37 MLAs and the Janata Dal United (JDU) one. Six are from the National People's Party (NPP), five from the Naga People's Front, five from the Congress, two from the Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) and three independents.

A look at 6 probable CM names in BJP

It is most likely that the saffron party will likely elect who will be the next chief minister in Manipur, where assembly elections will be held in 2027. One of the prominent faces who could lead the next government is Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, the current Speaker of the Manipur Assembly. Thokchom was also a minister in the government from 2020-22 and is an MLA from Yaiskul constituency.

Another prominent leader is Thongam Biswajit Singh, who has been an MLA since 2012. Thongam had also served as environment minister and PWD minister. Interestingly, there was speculations that he may be appointed as the chief minister after the BJP retained power in Manipur following the 2022 assembly elections.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, an MLA from the Singjamei constituency, could also be made the next chief minister. Like Thokchom, Yumnam also served as the Speaker from 2017-22. In 2022, he was made a cabinet minister and allocated the portfolios like Municipal Administration, Housing Development (MAHUD) department, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and the Education department.

Govindas Konthoujam, MLA from Bishnupur constituency, is another frontrunner for the top post in Manipur. He had joined the BJP, along with Biren Singh, and has served as state's PWD minister.

Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, a four-time MLA, is also seen as a potential leader to replace Biren Singh. He had also served as Union MoS for sports under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Currently, he represents the Nambol Assembly constituency.

Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, MLA from Heirok, is also a potential candidate. A retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Thokchom Radheshyam is a recipient of President's Police Medal for Gallantry and President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

ALSO READ - BJP initiates process to elect Chief Minister in Manipur; Tarun Chugh appointed as central observer