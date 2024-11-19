'PM Modi's intervention essential to resolve Manipur crisis': Rights activist Irom Sharmila

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rights activist Irom Sharmila

Rights activists, known for holding the world's largest hunger strike, Irom Sharmila on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention is essential for the resolution of protracted violence that has burnt Manipur since May last year.

"PM Modi's intervention essential to resolve crisis in violence-hit Manipur,' she told PTI. Sharmila's statement comes amid the fresh wave of violence in ethnic clashes-hit Manipur.

What triggered fresh violence

On November 11, Manipur Police claimed 10 suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces. The engagement started after insurgents in camouflage uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons fired incessantly at Borobekra Police Station and an adjacent CRPF camp at Jakuradhor in Jiribam district.

Hours later, suspected militants allegedly abducted six civilians, including women and children, from the same district, police had claimed. Later on, the bodies of two women and a child were recovered from the Barak River in Jiribam on Saturday. Three other bodies, including a woman and two children, were found a night earlier.

This started violent protests in Jiribam as protests attacked the residences of three ministers and 6 MLAs on Saturday. Among the state ministers whose residences were stormed by the protesters are Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh and Y Khemchand, an official said. The govt imposed curfew and suspended internet after the attack.

However, the irate mobs set ablaze the residences of three more BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley on Saturday night. CM N Biren Singh and his son-in-law's house were also attacked.

50 additional CAPF companies dispatched

Given the delicate condition of the state, Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his poll rallies in Maharashtra and returned to Delhi. He held two review meeting on consecutive days and directed officials to ensure peace establishment of peace in the state.

Additionally, he also ordered 50 additional CAPF parties to be dispatched in the state, totalling over 5,000 personnel, to Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies)