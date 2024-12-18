Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. North East
  4. Manipur
  5. Security forces recover Starlink-like device in Manipur, Elon Musk responds

Security forces recover Starlink-like device in Manipur, Elon Musk responds

The Indian Army, Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police conducted a search operation in the Imphal East district during which they recovered weapons and a Starlink-like internet device on December 13.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Imphal Published : Dec 18, 2024 13:42 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 13:42 IST
Elon Musk responds to alleged Starlink device found in Manipur
Image Source : AP/@SPEARCORPS Elon Musk responds to alleged Starlink device found in Manipur

After the security forces in Manipur are understood to have recovered a Starlink-like internet device, along with sniper rifles, pistols, grenades and other weapons from the Imphal East district, Tesla CEO and Starlink owner Elon Musk has responded to the incident and has refused claims.

The device was recovered on December 13 during a joint search operation of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Imphal East. Providing details of the incident, Dimapur-headquartered Spear Corps took to X and posted the photos of the recovered items along with the internet device with the Starlink logo on it. 

The recovery raised concerns as Starlink is not licensed to operate in India. Among the items seized from Keirao Khunou were "one internet Satellite Antenna, one internet Satellite Router and 20 meters (approx.) of FTP cables", according to the state police.

The officials said that the recovery of the Starlink-like device prompted agencies to probe how the equipment found its way to the ethnic strife-torn state, officials had said.

What did Musk say?

Pointing to the Spear Corps post, an X user posted, "Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon Musk looks into it and helps control misuse of this technology."

Reacting to the post, Musk said, "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India." As per Musk, the satellite beams that are used for the usage of the Starlink networks are not activated over India.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from North East and Manipur Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Manipur News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement