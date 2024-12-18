Security forces recover Starlink-like device in Manipur, Elon Musk responds

Follow us on Image Source : AP/@SPEARCORPS Elon Musk responds to alleged Starlink device found in Manipur

After the security forces in Manipur are understood to have recovered a Starlink-like internet device, along with sniper rifles, pistols, grenades and other weapons from the Imphal East district, Tesla CEO and Starlink owner Elon Musk has responded to the incident and has refused claims.

The device was recovered on December 13 during a joint search operation of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Imphal East. Providing details of the incident, Dimapur-headquartered Spear Corps took to X and posted the photos of the recovered items along with the internet device with the Starlink logo on it.

The recovery raised concerns as Starlink is not licensed to operate in India. Among the items seized from Keirao Khunou were "one internet Satellite Antenna, one internet Satellite Router and 20 meters (approx.) of FTP cables", according to the state police.

The officials said that the recovery of the Starlink-like device prompted agencies to probe how the equipment found its way to the ethnic strife-torn state, officials had said.

What did Musk say?

Pointing to the Spear Corps post, an X user posted, "Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon Musk looks into it and helps control misuse of this technology."

Reacting to the post, Musk said, "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India." As per Musk, the satellite beams that are used for the usage of the Starlink networks are not activated over India.

(With inputs from agencies)