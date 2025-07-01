Eight terrorists arrested, 43 weapons and explosives seized in major security crackdown in Manipur Security forces in Manipur arrested 8 terrorists and recovered 43 weapons, IEDs, grenades, and other war-like stores in a major anti-insurgency crackdown.

Imphal:

In a major offensive against insurgent groups in Manipur, security forces have apprehended eight terrorists and recovered a massive cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during a series of coordinated operations conducted across the state between June 23 and June 29.

According to defence officials, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the aegis of the Spear Corps, led the intelligence-based joint operations in collaboration with Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The operations were carried out in both valley and hill districts, including Jiribam, Bishnupur, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Imphal West.

A total of 43 weapons were seized, including AK-47 and INSAS rifles, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), carbines, 303 rifles, pistols, and locally made single and double-barrel guns, along with a Pompi (an improvised mortar). Security forces also recovered five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), hand grenades, and various war-like stores. Specialised resources such as explosive detection dogs were used during the operations to enhance safety and precision.

“All apprehended individuals and recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings,” a defence spokesperson said. “These efforts underline our commitment to restoring peace and order in the state.”

In a related development, five more terrorists from banned outfits — the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) — were arrested in Imphal East and Imphal West within the last 24 hours. These individuals were allegedly involved in extortion from elected representatives and educational institutions.

In Bishnupur district, a 51 mm ILLG bomb was safely neutralised by a bomb disposal team at Terakhongshangbi Maning Laithel. Additionally, an old unexploded bomb, suspected to be from World War II, was found and defused in the Tengnoupal district following a tip-off from local residents.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to continue such operations to curb militant activities and ensure lasting peace in the region.