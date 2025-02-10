Biren Singh resigns as Manipur CM: A look at 20-month timeline of ethnic violence

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

For the last 20 months, Manipur has been reeling from the violence and ethnic clashes. The Chief Minister of the state N Biren Singh resigned from his post on Sunday (February 9). The Meitei community in Manipur has been demanding their inclusion in the ST category for a long time and the Kuki community has opposed this demand for a long time. Meitei is the major ethnic group in Manipur and Kuki is one of the largest tribes.

After the High Court cleared the path for the Meitei community to get tribal status, the violence started in 2023. Here is the complete timeline of the ethnic violence

Timeline of violence

November 7, 2022: The Manipur government passed an order bypassing the previous orders of the years 1970 and 1980, which excluded villages from the proposed Churachandpur-Khopum Reserve Forest.

February 2023: The state government started the eviction drive by declaring forest dwellers as encroachers in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

March 2023: The Manipur cabinet decided to withdraw from the suspension of operations agreement with three Kuki militant groups.

March 10, 2023: The Manipur government withdraws from the suspension of operations agreement with the Kuki National Army and the Zomi Revolutionary Front.

April 20, 2023: A Manipur High Court judge directs the state government to "consider the request for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list".

April 28, 2023: Section 144 is imposed in several districts of Manipur and internet services are suspended for five days. Clashes break out between protesters and security forces, with police firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

May 2023: Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur on May 3, 2023, leaves at least 221 dead and 60,000 displaced. The violence also saw incidents of arson, vandalism, rioting, murder and gang rape. Around 11 people were injured and two died of gunshot wounds in Saikul in Kangpokpi district.

May 2023: Home Minister Amit Shah said that the influx of Kuki people from Myanmar has created a sense of insecurity among the Meitei people of Manipur.

May 3, 2023: Ethnic violence erupts between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, leading to deaths and displacement. The All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) organised a "Tribal Solidarity March" to protest the demand for ST status for the Meitei people, which again led to violence.

May 3, 2023: Thousands of people participated in the Tribal Solidarity March organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) to protest against the inclusion of the Meitei in the ST category. It is estimated that more than 60,000 people attended the rally. Violence broke out in Torbung area of ​​Churachandpur during the rally.

May 4, 2023: The Manipur government issued shoot-at-sight orders and deployed Rapid Action Force along with Army, CRPF, Assam Rifles and state police to stop the violence.

July 2023: Shocking video of an attack in May emerged when two Kuki women were paraded naked by Meitei men soon after their village was destroyed. The video of the incident also led to massive protests in several cities across the country.

July 20, 2023: Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh defended his decision to restrict internet access in the state.

July 29, 2023: CBI takes over the case of Kuki women being paraded naked.

August 2023: A peace agreement was signed by Kuki and Meitei groups after two rounds of formal talks.

August 7, 2023: The Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance and sets up a committee to consider relief and rehabilitation.

September 7, 2023: Clashes break out between the Kuki and Meitei ethnic communities in Manipur's Jiribam district.

October 5, 2023: The house of human rights activist and director of Human Rights Alert Babloo Loitongbam is vandalised.

November 11, 2023: Armed men attack a relief camp and the bodies of eight Meitei residents of the camp are found in the following days, leading to panic and renewed violence.

September 17, 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says dialogue between the Kuki and Meitei communities is needed to resolve the situation in Manipur.

December 31, 2024: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh apologises to the people of the state for the loss of hundreds of lives during the ethnic violence.

January 2025: Manipur CM Biren Singh appeals to Naga leaders to help resolve the crisis.

January 17, 2025: The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has asked Kuki Council members to initiate any political dialogue in conflict-torn Manipur.