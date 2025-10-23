Assam Police team back from Singapore after deep probe into singer Zubeen Garg's mysterious death Zubeen Garg death: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is carrying out an independent investigation into the incident. In a statement released on October 17, SPF stated that initial inquiries have revealed no signs of foul play in Zubeen Garg’s death.

Guwahati:

A two-member team of the Assam Police, which had travelled to Singapore to investigate the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg, returned to Guwahati on Thursday (October 23), officials confirmed. The team, comprising CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel, had flown to Singapore on Monday as part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the case.

“They visited all places relevant to the case and interacted with several individuals linked to the investigation,” an official said. However, he declined to share specific details, adding that DGP Gupta is expected to address a press conference on Friday to brief the media about the findings from Singapore.

Singapore Police conduct parallel probe

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is conducting its own independent investigation into the incident. In a statement issued on October 17, SPF said that preliminary findings suggested no foul play in Garg’s death, though the final report may take up to three months. The findings will then be submitted to the State Coroner for further action.

The Government of India has already invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to ensure full cooperation between both nations in the probe.

Singer's death and circumstances

Celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died under unclear circumstances on September 19 while reportedly swimming in the sea off Singapore. Garg was in the country to attend the 4th North East India Festival when the tragedy occurred.

According to officials, the Assam Police team in Singapore also visited the site where Garg reportedly drowned and held discussions with local authorities and witnesses.

SIT questions key witnesses and associates

Back in India, the CID SIT is conducting a parallel probe after over 60 FIRs were filed across Assam demanding a thorough investigation. The team, headed by Munna Prasad Gupta, includes nine members, including senior investigators.

Authorities have so far questioned 10 Assamese expatriates from Singapore, all of whom were reportedly present at the scene, while one foreign national is yet to be questioned. The group had boarded a yacht booked by members of the Assam Association in Singapore, where Garg allegedly drowned.

Multiple arrests over financial and criminal links

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the case, including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, and Garg’s cousin, DSP Sandipan Garg.

His personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, were also taken into custody after investigators uncovered financial transactions exceeding Rs 1.1 crore in their accounts.

All arrested individuals are currently in judicial custody, facing charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.

Awaiting clarity on international findings

With the Singapore leg of the investigation concluded, the Assam Police SIT is expected to compile evidence from both jurisdictions to piece together the full sequence of events leading to Garg’s death. Officials said further action will follow based on the outcomes of SPF’s final report and the CID’s ongoing inquiry in India.