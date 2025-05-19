'Will resign as CM if proven wrong': Himanta Biswa Sarma on Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan visit Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to resign if his explosive claims about Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan visit and ISI links are proven false, promising to reveal evidence.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made an explosive statement regarding Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, asserting that he will resign from his post if any part of his claims about Gogoi’s alleged visit to Pakistan is proven false. Sarma's remarks came after Gogoi failed to counter his earlier claim that the Congress MP visited Pakistan on an invitation from the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, and worked closely with the Pakistani establishment.

In a press conference on Sunday, Sarma accused Gaurav Gogoi of visiting Pakistan at the behest of the ISI and Pakistan's Interior Ministry. Sarma further alleged that upon returning from Pakistan, Gogoi opposed the purchase of Rafale jets, sought information on India’s defence deployments, and inquired about nuclear weaponry and its storage within the country, including in Parliament.

“If even a single word of mine is proved wrong, I will resign from the Chief Minister's post,” Sarma asserted, doubling down on his earlier claims. “The crime committed by Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra is nothing compared to what Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has done. If what Gogoi did is not considered spying, then what is?” he questioned, intensifying his attack on the Congress leader.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Sarma had made the serious allegation that Gogoi's visit to Pakistan was not a mere diplomatic trip but a strategic move tied to the Pakistani state apparatus, stating that it was initiated by Pakistan’s ISI and Interior Ministry. Sarma emphasised the gravity of the issue, describing it as a “very serious offence.” He added that evidence on the matter is currently being compiled and will soon be made public.

“This is not a trivial matter. We have credible information and proof that will be legally admissible. Action will be taken once the evidence is documented,” Sarma said. He also mentioned that while the SIT is working on securing court-admissible proof, the matter is under active investigation, and more details will be disclosed at a media briefing scheduled for September 10.

Sarma further stated that while certain details were still being finalized, the evidence against Gogoi was concrete and would soon be shared with the public. “All escape routes are closed, and we need a bit more time to make this proof legally binding,” he explained. “The embassies are still providing the required details, and once that process is completed, we will be ready to present the irrefutable evidence.”

The Assam Chief Minister’s comments have sparked political controversy, with opposition leaders accusing him of making unsubstantiated claims. The controversy surrounding Gogoi's alleged visit to Pakistan continues to gain traction, with both political figures and citizens awaiting the upcoming media briefing for further details.

As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen whether Sarma's claims will stand up to scrutiny and what actions, if any, will be taken based on the evidence he promises to reveal later this year.