Thousands brave heat and rain to bid emotional farewell to Zubeen Garg singing 'Mayabini Ratir Bukut': Watch Thousands of fans braved heat and rain in Guwahati, singing Mayabini Ratir Bukut to bid an emotional farewell to Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg ahead of his cremation on September 23 in Sonapur.

Guwahati:

Even before Zubeen Garg's mortal remains reached the Sarusajai Stadium (Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex) in Guwahati, thousands of fans had gathered along the streets from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Kahilipara, determined to catch a glimpse of their beloved icon. Despite heavy rain and scorching sun, people walked alongside the procession, holding banners, photos, and flowers. Many fans sang his songs loudly, some chanting Mayabini Ratir Bukut, fulfilling the singer's heartfelt wish that it be sung across Assam after his passing. The dedication and devotion of the fans reflected the deep emotional bond the people of Assam shared with Zubeen Garg.

Draped in a traditional Assamese gamosa, Zubeen's mortal remains arrived in a glass casket at the stadium. The turnout was so overwhelming that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the stadium would remain open throughout Sunday night and Monday, allowing everyone to pay their respects. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, thanked the fans for their love and support, holding back tears as she addressed the crowd: “Zubeen will always remain with us.”

Fans unite in song, fulfilling Zubeen Garg's final wish

Inside and outside the stadium, admirers united in singing 'Mayabini Ratir Bukut', a song Zubeen had expressed a wish to be sung after his passing. From young children to elderly fans, people raised their voices in a heartfelt chorus, some with tears streaming down their faces. The haunting melody filled the air, creating a collective farewell that was both mournful and celebratory. Many recalled how Zubeen's music had been a companion in their childhood, a source of joy, comfort, and inspiration.

Cremation and state mourning

Assam’s beloved musical icon will be cremated at Kamarkuchi-Hatimura in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on September 23, following a cabinet decision chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam government has allocated 10 bighas of land near Kamarkuchi, about 7 km from Khanapara and close to Dichang Resort along National Highway 6, for Zubeen’s final rites. While the cremation will be held near Guwahati for logistical and emotional reasons, his ashes will later be taken to Jorhat, where a separate memorial will be constructed to honour his early life and musical journey.

The Assam government has also declared three days of state mourning from September 20 to 22, during which all official entertainment, ceremonial programs, and public celebrations are suspended. Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19, left behind a career spanning over three decades as a singer, composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker, with songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other languages. Through the relentless devotion of his fans, their songs, tears, and heartfelt tributes, Zubeen’s legacy will continue to resonate across Assam and beyond.

For Assam, Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but the heartbeat of its people—a cultural icon whose voice carried the pride, dreams and emotions of an entire generation. His songs became the soundtrack of everyday life, from childhood to love to hope, binding people together across languages and communities. Known fondly as 'Zubeen Da,' he was family to millions, a friend in melody, and a symbol of Assamese identity. In his passing, Assam has not only lost an artist but also a part of its soul—yet his legacy will live on in every note of Mayabini Ratir Bukut and in the hearts of those who loved him.