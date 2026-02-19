Sidli Chirang Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Sidli Chirang Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 19 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. It was newly formed in 2023. Earlier, it was known as the Sidli Assembly constituency. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Sidli Chirang constituency comes under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Joyanta Basumatary of the United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) won the seat by defeating Chandan Brahma of the Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF) with a margin of 31,320 votes. However, a bypoll was held at this seat in 2024 as it was necessitated because of the resignation of Joyanta Basumatary. In the bypoll, Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) won the seat as its candidate Suddho Kumar Basumatary defeated Congress' Sanjib Warie by a margin of 50,593 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, UPPL candidate Joyanta Basumatary won from the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 51,583 votes by defeating BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari.

Sidli (Chirang) Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,05,936 voters in the Sidli constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,03,359 were male and 1,02,571 were female voters. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 1,965 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sidli in 2021 was 681 (661 men and 20 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Sidli constituency was 1,90,029. Out of this, 9,5078 voters were male, 9,4951 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 379 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sidli in 2016 was 109 (90 men and 19 women).

Sidli Chirang Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Sidli Chirang Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Sidli Chirang will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Sidli Chirang Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sidli (Chirang) Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) candidate Joyanta Basumatary won the Sidli seat with a margin of 31,320 votes (18.38%). He was polled 97,087 votes with a vote share of 56.50%. He defeated Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF) candidate Chandan Brahma, who got 65,767 votes (38.27%). Independent candidate Jisoya Champramary stood third with 3,084 votes (1.79%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BOPF candidate Chandan Brahma won the Sidli​ seat with a margin of 8,988 votes (5.72%). He received 66,037 votes with a vote share of 42%. Independent candidate Rwngwra Narzary got 57,049 votes (36.28%) and was the runner-up. Another Independent candidate Dilip Kumar Sarania stood third with 21,601 votes (13.74%).

Sidli (Chirang) Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Joyanta Basumatary (UPPL)

2016: Chandan Brahma (BOPF)

2011: Chandan Brahma (BOPF)

2006: Chandan Brahma (IND)

2001: Matindra Basumatary (IND)

1996: Andrias Hajoary (IND)

1991: Khiren Borgoyary (IND)

1985: Janendra Basumatary (PTC)

1983: Luis Islari (INC)

1978: Panchanan Brahma (PTC)

1972: Uttam Brahma (INC)

Sidli (Chirang) Voter Turnout