Sibsagar Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Sibsagar Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 96 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Sibsagar Assembly constituency comes under the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Independent candidate Akhil Gogoi won the seat by defeating Surabhi Rajkonwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 11,875 votes.

Sibsagar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,26,061 voters in the Sibsagar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 62,691 were male and 62,185 were female voters. None voters belonged to the third gender. 1,185 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sibsagar in 2021 was 412 (405 men and 7 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Sibsagar constituency was 1,13,378. Out of this, 57,699 voters were male, 55,454 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 225 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sibsagar in 2016 was 172 (111 men and 61 women).

Sibsagar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Sibsagar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Majuli will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Sibsagar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Sibsagar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Akhil Gogoi won the Sibsagar seat with a margin of 11,875 votes (9.59%). He polled 57,219 votes with a vote share of 46.06%. He defeated BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwari, who got 45,344 votes (36.5%). Congress candidate Subhramitra Gogoi stood third with 19,329 votes (15.56%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Pranab Kumar Gogoi won the Sibsagar seat with a margin of 542 votes (0.48%). He polled 48,584 votes with a vote share of 42.87%. BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwari got 48,042 votes (42.39%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Ashini Kumar Chetia stood third with 10,188 votes (8.99%).

Sibsagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Akhil Gogoi (Independent)

2016: Pranab Kumar Gogoi (Congress)

2011: Pranab Kumar Gogoi (Congress)

2006: Pranab Kumar Gogoi (Congress)

2001: Pranab Kumar Gogoi (Congress)

1996: Promode Gogoi (CPI)

1991: Promode Gogoi (CPI)

1985: Prodip Gogoi (Independent)

1983: Devananda Konwer (Congress)

1978: Promode Gogoi (CPI)

Sibsagar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sibsagar Assembly constituency was 1,23,580 or 82.89 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,13,331 or 81.92 per cent.