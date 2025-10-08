Sandipan Garg, Assam Police DSP, suspended after arrest in Zubeen Garg death case Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering justice in the Zubeen Garg death case, assuring that the chargesheet will be filed within the next three months.

Guwahati:

The Assam government on Wednesday (October 8) suspended Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg after he was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the CID in connection with the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month. The suspension came hours after a local court in Kamrup Metropolitan district remanded him to seven-day police custody.

Sandipan Garg, who served as the co-district in-charge superintendent of Boko-Chhaygaon in Kamrup, was also Zubeen Garg’s cousin. He had reportedly accompanied the singer on a yacht when Zubeen died while swimming on September 19. The case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.

Expanding probe and multiple arrests

The CID has so far arrested five people in connection with the case. Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, and two band members- Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta- were taken into custody.

Investigators are also issuing fresh summonses to ten members of the Assam Association Singapore who have not yet appeared before the investigating team. CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta stated that legal procedures are being followed to contact the NRIs abroad, urging them to cooperate with the probe.

Additionally, two of the singer’s personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, were suspended after investigators found suspicious financial transactions amounting to Rs 1.1 crore in their accounts. Departmental proceedings have been initiated against both officers.

CM vows swift justice

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is committed to ensuring justice in the case and that a chargesheet will be filed within three months. “The inquiry is proceeding on expected lines. We have made one arrest after the other, and I am confident that the chargesheet will be submitted within the stipulated time frame,” Sarma said while addressing reporters in Dibrugarh.

Defamation case filed amid investigation

Amid the ongoing investigation, Chief Minister Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, filed a criminal defamation case against Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi. Gogoi had alleged that one of her firms participated in a fashion show organized during the North East India Festival in Singapore. Bhuyan Sarma called the accusation “false and unfounded,” and the case has been filed in the Kamrup Metro Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court.

CID expands financial probe

As the investigation widens, several individuals, including popular Assamese singer and longtime Zubeen associate Manas Robin, were questioned at the CID headquarters on Wednesday. Robin claimed to have submitted “significant proof” of financial irregularities related to the festival event.

The Assam government’s swift action, including Sandipan Garg’s suspension and the arrest of multiple suspects, underscores the seriousness of the inquiry into what has become one of the state’s most high-profile investigations in recent years.