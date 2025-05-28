‘Proximity to Pakistan’ or ‘political cinema’? Himanta Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi trade barbs over 2013 visit claim Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused newly appointed Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi of maintaining proximity with the Pakistani establishment, claiming his 2013 visit to Pakistan was facilitated by the country's Home Department and linked to the ISI.

New Delhi:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday escalated his attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that the newly appointed Assam Congress president has maintained "proximity with the Pakistani establishment." The allegations, Sarma claimed, are backed by “credible inputs” and will be made public following a probe.

Sarma said that Gogoi's recent admission that he had visited Pakistan was not the end of the matter but “the beginning of a serious issue.” “Finally, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has admitted that he visited Pakistan. But let us be very clear—this is just the beginning, not the end,” Sarma posted on X.

The Assam government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the matter. The SIT’s findings will be made public on September 10, according to the chief minister, who framed the issue as one of national concern.

‘Visited Pakistan on ISI invite’: Sarma doubles down

In an earlier remark, Sarma alleged that Gogoi had travelled to Pakistan on the invitation of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and received training there. “For the first time, I want to say that he went to Pakistan at the invitation of ISI. We have that document,” Sarma said, adding that the invitation came from Pakistan’s Home Department, not its Ministry of External or Cultural Affairs. “It is a serious matter… More considerable action will be taken,” he warned.

Gogoi: Visit was personal, linked to wife's work in Pakistan

Gaurav Gogoi has denied any wrongdoing, explaining that his 2013 visit to Pakistan was tied to his wife’s professional assignment. “About 14-15 years ago, my wife, who is a well-known expert in public policy, worked on a South Asia climate change project. She spent a year in Pakistan before returning to India around 2012-13. I remember going with her once,” Gogoi said during a press conference.

He accused the ruling party of politicising a personal matter, calling their actions “a C-grade cinema.” “If we had done anything illegal, then who was at the Centre 11–12 years ago? What were the agencies doing then?” he asked.

‘Absurd claims from a troll’: Gogoi hits back on X

Reacting sharply to Sarma’s claims, Gogoi posted a series of statements on X, calling the chief minister a “troll.” “I am worried about the health of the Chief Minister of Assam. For some reason best known to him, I have been on his radar since my entry into Assam. The most recent remark borders on insanity and the absurd,” he wrote.

He added, “The script the Chief Minister follows is worse than a B-grade film. To cover up one lie, a person has to say countless lies. That is exactly what the Chief Minister is doing.”

Political backdrop: Gogoi appointed Assam Congress chief

The row comes just days after the Congress appointed Gaurav Gogoi as president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, alongside three working presidents — Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Sarkar. The BJP has seized on Gogoi’s past travel to Pakistan as a point of attack. Congress, meanwhile, has dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign designed to undermine its leadership in Assam ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

(With inputs from ANI)