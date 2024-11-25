PM Modi to inaugurate two-day investment conclave Advantage Assam 2.0 in Guwahati on Feb 24

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second edition of the investment conclave Advantage Assam in Guwahati on February 24, 2025, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday. The second edition of the investment summit, the first edition of which was held in 2018, has been named Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025.

While Prime Minister Modi has given his consent to inaugurate the investment summit, the Assam government, the organisers of the conclave, will invite Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for the valedictory session on the concluding day, CM Sarma added.

A number of other union ministers will also be invited for individual sessions, he further said.

Besides focusing on attracting investment, special stress will also be laid on infrastructure, and hence the summit has been named Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025, Chief Minister Sarma stated.

Meanwhile, 7,500 dancers and artists from 800 tea estates of Assam will perform a special mega jhumur dance either on Feb 24 or on Feb 25. The jhumur dance, Chief Minister Sarma said, will be performed in front of delegates coming from the foreign nations and other guests of the investment summit.

Meanwhile, three government delegations will tour Singapore and Japan, the USA, and the UK, while one of them will also visit Dubai and hold road shows to create publicity for the summit.

Road shows will also be held in the four metros, along with one each in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, Sarma said.