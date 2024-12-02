PM Modi to attend Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit, mega Jhumur performance in February 2025

Follow us on Image Source : X Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and PM Narendra Modi

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss various developmental issues and extend a formal invitation for two major events scheduled for scheduled to take place on 24th and 25th February 2025. Sarma invited the Prime Minister to grace the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and the Mega Jhumur Performance, both of which are expected to showcase Assam's growing infrastructure and cultural heritage.

Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the details of the meeting, stating, "Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur Performance in February 2025, which he has kindly accepted to grace."

The Mega Jhumur Performance is anticipated to be a significant cultural event, celebrating the rich heritage of Assam. Jhumur, a traditional dance form associated with Assam’s tea garden communities, symbolizes unity and joy. The event is expected to highlight the cultural diversity of the state while showcasing its artistic vibrancy to a national audience.

The Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit aims to attract investments and showcase Assam's potential as a hub for industrial and infrastructural development. The presence of PM Modi is expected to amplify the event’s importance and draw nationwide attention.

Preparations are likely to intensify in the coming months to ensure the success of both the summit and the cultural extravaganza, with Assam positioning itself as a focal point for investment and cultural celebration in 2025.

The Prime Minister’s acceptance of the invitation further underscores the importance of these initiatives in Assam's developmental agenda.