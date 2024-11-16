PM Modi lauds peace accord in Assam at Bodoland Mahotsav: 'Over 10,000 youths lay down arms'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the transformative impact of peace accords in Assam, stating that over 10,000 youths have laid down arms and embraced the mainstream. The remarks were made during the inaugural ceremony of the 1st Bodoland Mahotsav, a two-day cultural celebration dedicated to language, literature, and fostering peace in Bodoland.

A historic turn to peace

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi credited the success of peace accords like the Bodo Peace Accord, Karbi Anglong Agreement, Bru-Reang Agreement, and NLFT Tripura Agreement for bringing peace to the region. “The Bodo people chose the path of peace and development, becoming an example of how change begins with choosing the right path,” he said.

The PM expressed happiness over the region’s transition, highlighting how former militants are now excelling in sports and other fields. "The youth who once carried guns are now moving ahead in sports, hosting historic events like the Durand Cup with participation from teams in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan," he remarked.

Bodo peace accord: A catalyst for development

Recalling the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in January 2020, PM Modi emphasized its significance as a model for other peace agreements. He lauded the Bodo people for integrating the accord into their lives, thus building trust in the government’s efforts. "This accord has opened avenues for peace in other regions as well," he said.

He noted that the Central Government has allocated a special package of ₹1,500 crore for Bodoland’s development, complemented by the Assam government’s ₹700 crore investment in infrastructure for education, healthcare, and culture.

Focus on women’s empowerment and development

PM Modi praised the women of Bodoland for leading development efforts, noting their participation in skill development and employment programs. “When violence stops, progress becomes the central focus,” he added.

Strengthening the north-east

Describing the North-East as "India’s Ashta Lakshmi," PM Modi reiterated his government’s commitment to resolving border disputes and promoting lasting peace in the region. "Now, the sun of development will rise from Eastern India, energising the vision of a developed India," he declared.

Celebrating culture and resilience

The Bodoland Mahotsav, held on November 15 and 16, celebrates the journey of peace and resilience since the 2020 accord. It showcases the rich culture, language, and traditions of the Bodo community, the largest tribal group in Assam.

Bodo, a language listed in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, is recognized as an Associate Official Language of Assam and is used as a medium of instruction up to Class XII.

A vision for Bodoland’s future

PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support of the Bodo people, pledging to ensure Bodoland’s development remains a priority. "You have made me feel like one of your own. This bond motivates me to ensure the development of Bodoland is never compromised," he concluded.

The event highlights how peace and collaborative governance can transform communities, setting a precedent for sustainable growth and harmony in other conflict-affected areas.

(ANI inputs)