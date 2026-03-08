Patharkandi Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Patharkandi Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 125 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Patharkandi Assembly constituency comes under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Sachin Sahoo with a margin of 4,467 votes (2.98%).

Patharkandi Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,51,205 voters in the Patharkandi constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 76,608 were male and 72,98 ere female voters. None of the voter belonged to the third gender. 1899 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Patharkandi was 588 (578 men and 10 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Patharkandi constituency was 1,22,757. Out of this, 64,786 voters were male, 57,548 were female and none voter belonged to a third gender. There were 423 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Patharkandi in 2016 was 548 (471 men and 77 women).

Patharkandi Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Patharkandi Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Patharkandi will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Patharkandi Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Patharkandi Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul won the Patharkandi seat with a margin of 4,467 votes (2.98%). He polled 74,846 votes with a vote share of 49.66%. He defeated Congress candidate Sachin Sahoo, who got 70,379 votes (46.7%). Independent candidate Shihabuddin Ahmed stood third with 1020 votes (0.68%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul won the Patharkandi seat with a margin of 9,268 votes (7.55%). He polled 46,544 votes with a vote share of 37.94%. AIUDF candidate Debendra Kumar Sinha got 37,276 votes (30.38%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Moni Lal Gowala stood third with 32,048 votes (26.12%).

Patharkandi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Krishnendu Paul (BJP)

2016: Krishnendu Paul (BJP)

2011: Monilal Gowala (Congress)

2006: Kartik Sena Sinha (BJP)

2001: Monilal Gowala (Congress)

1996: Sukhendu Shekhar Dutta (BJP)

1991: Madhusudan Tewari (BJP)

1985: Monilal Gowala (Congress)

1983: Mian Udddin (Independent)

1978: Fakrul Islam (Independent)

Patharkandi Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Patharkandi Assembly constituency was 1,49,419 or 79.16 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,22,694 or 78.96 per cent.