Over 400 arrested in 48 hours as Assam govt launches third phase of child marriage crackdown

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has initiated the third phase of its crackdown on child marriage, with 416 individuals arrested and 335 cases registered across the state during the night of December 21-22, 2024. This intensified operation, launched by the state police, is part of the government's ongoing efforts to curb the prevalence of child marriage, a social issue that has plagued the state for years.

In a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Dr. Sarma announced that the crackdown began in the early hours of December 21-22, underscoring the state's commitment to combat this grave issue. He stated, “Assam continues its fight against child marriage. In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made and 335 cases registered. The arrested individuals will be produced in court today. We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil!”

The Assam government had previously launched similar operations against child marriage in two phases in 2023. The first phase in February saw the arrest of 3,483 individuals, with 4,515 cases registered. The second phase in October resulted in 915 arrests and 710 cases filed. These figures indicate the state’s determined approach to tackling child marriage, which often leads to detrimental consequences for young girls, including early pregnancies and restricted opportunities for education and personal development.

The crackdown has drawn both praise and criticism. Supporters argue that it is a necessary step to protect children and empower women in Assam, where child marriage has long been a prevalent issue. However, there have been concerns about the legal and social implications of mass arrests, particularly in rural areas where cultural practices may be deeply entrenched.

Despite the challenges, the Assam government has remained steadfast in its stance, vowing to continue its aggressive efforts until the practice of child marriage is eradicated from the state. The arrested individuals will be presented in court, as the government seeks justice and deterrence through the legal system.

As Phase 3 unfolds, Assam’s commitment to safeguarding its children and promoting their rights remains at the forefront of the state’s agenda.