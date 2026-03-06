Nowgong Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Nagaon:

The Nowgong Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 60 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Nowgong Assembly constituency comes under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, BJP candidate Rupak Sarmah won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Santanu Sarma with a margin of 11,083 votes (7.15%).

Nowgong Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,44,109 voters in the Nowgong constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 71,511 were male and 71,853 were female voters. None of the voter belonged to the third gender. 745 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nowgong was 534 (527 men and 7 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Nowgong constituency was 1,40,656. Out of this, 70,702 voters were male, 69,609 were female and none voter belonged to a third gender. There were 345 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nowgong in 2016 was 288 (189 men and 99 women).

Nowgong Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Nowgong Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Nowgong will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Nowgong Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Nowgong Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Rupak Sarmah won the Nowgong seat with a margin of 11,083 votes (7.15%). He polled 81,098 votes with a vote share of 52.01%. He defeated Congress candidate Santanu Sarma, who got 70,015 votes (44.09%). ASMJTYP candidate Anup Laskar stood third with 2,009 votes (1.29%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Rupak Sarmah won the Nowgong seat with a margin of 13,264 votes (9.43%). He polled 66,706 votes with a vote share of 47.43%. Congress candidate Dr Durlav Chamua got 53,442 votes (38.00%) and was the runner-up. AIUDF candidate Kartick Saha stood third with 18,038 votes (12.82%).

Nowgong Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Rupak Sarmah (BJP)

2016: Rupak Sarmah (BJP)

2011: Dr Durlav Chandra Chamua (Congress)

2006: Girindra Kumar Boruah (AGP)

2001: Girindra Kumar Barua (AGP)

1996: Prafulla Kumar Mahanta (AGP)

1991: Mukut Sarma (Congress)

1985: Prafulla Kumar Mahanta (Independent)

1983: Mukut Sharma (Congress)

1978: Mukut Sharma (Congress)

Nowgong Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nowgong Assembly constituency was 1,54,847 or 82.19 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,40,655 or 84.33 per cent.