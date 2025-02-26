Work on road projects worth Rs 80,000 crore to soon commence in Assam: Nitin Gadkari Highlighting Assam’s potential in the bamboo-based new-age industry, Nitin Gadkari stressed its role in fuel manufacturing and other economic sectors.

Work on road projects worth Rs 80,000 crore will soon start in Assam, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday (February 26). Key projects, including a tunnel under the Brahmaputra River, an elevated corridor at Kaziranga National Park and the Guwahati Ring Road will be undertaken as part of this initiative, he added.

Addressing a session on road, railway, and riverine infrastructure at the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit virtually, Gadkari said projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore under his ministry will be completed in the state by 2029.

Work on projects worth Rs 60,000 crore is already underway in the state and in various stages of completion, he said. These include projects which will not only improve connectivity within the state but also boost road communication with Tripura and Nagaland, he added. Gadkari said projects worth another Rs 80,000 crore are about to commence in the state.

Major projects under it would be the Rs 15,000-crore tunnel under the Brahmaputra connecting Numaligarh and Dholpur, the Rs 6,000-crore elevated corridor in Kaziranga National Park and the Guwahati Ring Road.

The multi-modal logistics hub at Jogighopa is almost complete and can be opened soon, Gadkari added. Gadkari claimed that almost all projects demanded by the state government have been okayed by his ministry. The development of the Northeast is a top priority for the Narendra Modi-led government, as evident from the substantial investments made in the region since 2014, he said.

Gadkari emphasised the need for capital investment in business, as jobs will be created only when investment comes and employment generation will only lead to improvement in people's economic condition.

"Infrastructure is most essential for the development of the state. With the improvement of connectivity, other sectors will also benefit," Gadkari added.