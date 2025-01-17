Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia elected unopposed as Assam BJP president

Follow us on Image Source : X Dilip Saikia

Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia Dilip Saikia was elected unopposed as the new president of Assam BJP on Friday, marking a significant leadership change in the state unit of the party. The announcement came after Saikia, a prominent BJP leader and a Member of Parliament (MP) from Darrang-Udalguri constituency, was the sole nominee for the top post.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who served as the returning officer for the election, formally handed over the official appointment letter to Saikia. The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and outgoing state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita.

Saikia, aged 51, has been a key figure within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its youth wing for several years. He is currently serving his second term as a Member of Parliament after first being elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019. His candidacy for the state party president position was backed by several influential leaders within the state BJP, including Kalita, CM Sarma, and Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, Numol Momin. He submitted his nomination papers on Thursday evening, supported by a list of 20 proposers.

The process of selecting Saikia as the new president involved consultations with top central leaders, including Harish Dwivedi, Sambit Patra, and Sunil Bansal, who were actively involved in overseeing the election and ensuring a consensus on the candidate.

Saikia’s election comes at a time when Assam’s political landscape is witnessing significant developments under the leadership of CM Sarma.

As the new state BJP president, Saikia will play a crucial role in strengthening the party’s position in Assam, particularly ahead of future elections. His leadership is expected to further consolidate the BJP’s influence in the region and provide direction to the state party’s activities. With Saikia at the helm, the Assam BJP is poised to continue its dominance in the state’s political scene.

(PTI inputs)