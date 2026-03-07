Karimganj North Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Karimganj:

The Karimganj North Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 123 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Karimganj North Assembly constituency comes under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Congress candidate Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Dr Manash Das with a margin of 8,324 votes (5.7%).

Karimganj North Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,47,166 voters in the Karimganj North constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 72,777 were male and 72,363 were female voters. None of the voter belonged to the third gender. 2026 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Karimganj North was 182 (179 men and 3 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Karimganj North constituency was 1,30,807. Out of this, 66,728 voters were male, 63,565 were female and none voter belonged to a third gender. There were 514 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Karimganj North in 2016 was 76 (76 men and zero women).

Karimganj North Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Karimganj North Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Karimganj North will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Karimganj North Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Karimganj North Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha won the Karimganj North seat with a margin of 8,324 votes (5.7%). He polled 60,998votes with a vote share of 41.57%. He defeated BJP candidate Dr Manash Das, who got 52,674 votes (35.89%). Independent candidate Sahabul Islam Choudhary stood third with 28,044 votes (19.11%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha won the Karimganj North seat with a margin of 468 votes (0.36%). He polled 45,289 votes with a vote share of 34.63%. BJP candidate Mission Ranjan Das got 44,821 votes (34.27%) and was the runner-up. AIUDF candidate Sahabul Islam Choudhary stood third with 34,207 votes (26.16%).

Karimganj North Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Congress)

2016: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Congress)

2011: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Congress)

2006: Mission Ranjan Das (BJP)

2001: Mission Ranjan Das (BJP)

1996: Sirajul Haque Choudhury (AGP)

1991: Mission Ranjan Das (BJP)

1985: Sirajul Hoque Choudhury (Independent)

1983: Ketaki Prasad Dutta (Congress)

1978: Nishith Ranjan Das (CPIM)

Karimganj North Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Karimganj North Assembly constituency was 1,45,565 or 73.66 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,30,781 or 76.25 per cent.