Kaliabor Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Kaliabor Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 57 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Kaliabor Assembly constituency comes under the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Asom Gana Parishad candidate Keshab Mahanta won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Prasanta Kumar Saikia with a margin of 28,720 votes (23.33%).

Kaliabor Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,24,891 voters in the Kaliabor constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 61,281 were male and 61,562 were female voters. None of the voter belonged to the third gender. 2048 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kaliabor was 251 (238 men and 13 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kaliabor constituency was 1,04,427. Out of this, 53,788 voters were male, 50,186 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 453 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kaliabor in 2016 was 175 (142 men and 33 women).

Kaliabor Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Kaliabor Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Kaliabor will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Kaliabor Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Kaliabor Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Asom Gana Parishad candidate Keshab Mahanta won the Kaliabor seat with a margin of 28,720 votes (23.33%). He polled 73,677 votes with a vote share of 58.09%. He defeated Congress candidate Prasanta Kumar Saikia, who got 44,957 votes (36.04%). ASMJTYP candidate Mukul Baruah stood third with 2,627 votes (2.11%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, AGP candidate Keshab Mahanta won the Kaliabor seat with a margin of 37,990 votes (36.39%). He polled 64,759 votes with a vote share of 62.03%. Congress candidate Bindu Ganju got 26,769 votes (25.64%) and was the runner-up. AIUDF candidate Boloram Nag stood third with 3,682 votes (3.53%).

Kaliabor Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Keshab Mahanta (AGP)

2016: Keshab Mahanta (AGP)

2011: Keshab Mahanta (AGP)

2006: Keshab Mahanta (AGP)

2001: Gunin Hazarika (AGP)

1996: Gunin Hazarika (AGP)

1991: Boloram Nag (Congress)

1985: Prafulla Kumar Mahanta (Independent)

1983: Boloram Nag (Congress)

1978: Atil Chandra Goswami (Independent)

Kaliabor Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kaliabor Assembly constituency was 1,22,937 or 84.91 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,04,407 or 85.97 per cent.