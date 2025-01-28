Is Centre bringing 125th Constitution Amendment during Budget Session? Himanta Sarma fuels speculations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday sparked speculations over the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill. He said he is hopeful that the Centre will introduce the bill in the upcoming Parliament session that aims to devolve more powers to tribal autonomous councils like the one in Bodo-dominated areas of the state.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event held in Kokrajhar to mark five years of the Bodo Peace Accord of 2020, Sarma said the Assam government will work to "consolidate" the gains of this tripartite pact in a manner that it does not "derail" the peace process.

During the event, Sarma was accompanied by Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief executive member Pramod Boro. "There is a proposal. We call it the 125th Amendment of the Constitution. The state government is supporting the amendment," he said.

"The government of India is in the process of bringing that Constitutional amendment. The Standing Committee discussion is over. Both of us (BTC chief Boro) are hopeful that something positive we will see in the coming Budget Session," he added.

It must be noted that the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill was introduced by the central government in the Rajya Sabha in 2019. The Bill seeks to amend provisions related to the Finance Commission and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which governs the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) was established under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. It comprises five districts: Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baska, Udalguri, and Tamulpur. The BTR is inhabited by more than 31 lakh people, including the Bodos, the single-largest Scheduled Tribe in Assam.

On question BTC seeking more funds for the initiation of development works, Sarma said money is "not an issue" but it is his belief that giving rather than taking should be the way. Pointing towards Boro, Sarma said "We will work together" to ensure the overall development of the BTR. The chief minister also said the Council is getting funds from three sources -- Assam government, the Centre and through their own avenues.

(With inputs from PTI)