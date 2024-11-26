Himanta Sarma cabinet renames Hojai district headquarters as Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam cabinet on Tuesday decided to rename the Hojai district headquarters as Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The town's earlier name was Shankardeva Nagar.

He said the decision was taken as a mark of respect for Assam's revered Vaishnav saint Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. The cabinet also approved the rolling out of category III of phase 2 relief of the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS) with a one-time support to 78,000 borrowers with a total outlay of Rs 223.

26 crore.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by the chief minister, also accorded approval to the proposal for rationalisation of land premium in Guwahati and other urban areas of Assam.

The settlement premium shall be rationalised at 10 per cent of the applicable premium and the remaining applicable premium as per current value will be realised as arrear premium at the time of granting of no objection certificate whenever the original settlement receiver moves for transfer of such settled lands by the way of lease, sale or gift, etc.

The cabinet also approved the financial settlement of Rs 110 crore for payment of voluntary retirement benefits or one-time settlement to regular employees of Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) as the first instalment and the balance amount shall be paid in the next instalment in April or May next year.

The state cabinet also decided to facilitate the continued operations of 108 Ambulance Service by approving the release of Rs 115.

04 crore as payment to the service provider.

The council of ministers also approved the holiday list for the year 2025 which will include 36 days of gazetted holidays, 37 days of restricted holidays, one half-holiday and 18 days under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

It was also decided that the special casual leave for parents (Matri-Pitri Vandana) will be observed on November 20 and 21, 2025.

(With PTI inputs)