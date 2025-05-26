Gaurav Gogoi appointed Assam Congress president, replaces Bhupen Kumar Bora The Congress on Sunday appointed MP Gaurav Gogoi as the new president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Bhupen Kumar Bora. The AICC also named Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Sarkar as working presidents.

New Delhi:

The Congress on Sunday appointed Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as the new president of its Assam unit, replacing Bhupen Kumar Bora. The announcement was made by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and shared officially on the party's X handle.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) said the decision was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and takes effect immediately.

Alongside Gogoi’s elevation, the party also named three new working presidents for the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC):

Jakir Hussain Sikdar Roselina Tirkey Pradip Sarkar

In a post on X, Gogoi expressed gratitude to senior party leaders for entrusting him with the new responsibility. “I am grateful to Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji, LOP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, GSO Shri K C Venugopal ji, and GS Shri Jitendra Singh Alwar ji for trusting me with this responsibility,” he wrote.

Gaurav Gogoi, a three-term Member of Parliament from Kaliabor and the son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, contested and won the Jorhat seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He has been a prominent face of the party in the northeast and a vocal critic of the BJP-led government at both the state and the Centre.

The organisational revamp comes at a crucial time as the Congress aims to strengthen its position in Assam, where the BJP has made significant electoral inroads in recent years.