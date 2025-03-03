From Assam to UK: CM Sarma cheers little star Binita Chhetry for dazzling performance on Britain's Got Talent Eight-year-old Binita Chhetry from Assam wows judges on Britain’s Got Talent, earning praise from CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and inspiring fans worldwide.

An eight-year-old from Assam is taking the world by storm with her dazzling performance on the international stage. Binita Chhetry, a young and immensely talented dancer, has captivated both judges and audiences on Britain’s Got Talent 2025 with her gravity-defying moves, impressive flexibility, and an infectious energy that left everyone spellbound.

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, proudly shared a video of Binita’s audition on his X account, expressing his joy and admiration for her remarkable achievement. He couldn’t hide his excitement as he praised the little performer for her talent and determination to represent Assam on such a prestigious platform.

"From Assam to UK: Assam's talent shines at Britain's Got Talent. Little Binita Chhetry makes the judges of @BGT go all 'Awww' as she presents a powerful performance and moves to the next round," Sarma wrote. "My best wishes to the little one and hope she can buy a pink princess house." His post exuded warmth, love, and encouragement for the young dancer, further cheering her on in her journey.

Binita’s performance, full of backflips, stunning flexibility, and an infectious passion for dance, quickly went viral across social media. The judges—Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, and Alesha Dixon—were visibly in awe of her skills. Even the audience was left in disbelief, with many commenting on how it was hard to believe such a talented performer could be only eight years old.

Before stepping on stage, Binita charmingly shared her dream of using the prize money to buy a "pink princess house" and was joined at the audition by her proud father, who watched on with admiration. Her heartfelt enthusiasm and captivating performance earned her a well-deserved place in the next round of the competition.

Taking to Instagram, Binita expressed her gratitude and joy with her growing fanbase, sharing a photo from her performance with the caption: "When hard work meets talent, it creates magic undoubtedly. Happy to announce that today I’m representing India at one of the biggest stages in the world @bgt. This is just the beginning of my ultimate adventure. This wouldn’t be possible without all of your support. Keep supporting and pour your ❤️ on me in this beautiful journey. Thank you so much."

As Binita takes the stage in Britain’s Got Talent, the whole of Assam is rallying behind her, filled with pride and hope. The little star from the northeast has not only showcased her extraordinary talent but also captured hearts worldwide, becoming an inspiration to children everywhere who dream big.

With every cheer, every vote, and every moment of applause, Binita’s journey from Assam to the UK continues to inspire, reminding us that dreams, no matter how big, are always worth chasing. We can’t wait to see where this adventure takes her next.