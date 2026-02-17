Dhubri Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Dhubri Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number eight of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Dhubri constituency comes under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Nazrul Hoque of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won the seat by defeating Dr Debamoy Sanyal of the BJP with a margin of 77,813 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain won from the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 10,12,481 votes by defeating AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal.

Dhubri Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,77,130 voters in the Dhubri constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 91,578 were male and 84,975 were female voters. None of the voters belonged to the third gender. 577 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dhubri in 2021 was 161 (158 men and 03 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Dhubri constituency was 1,72,563. Out of this, 89,545 voters were male, 83,018 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 62 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dhubri in 2016 was 59 (44 men and 15 women).

Dhubri Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Dhubri​ Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Dhubri will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Dhubri​ Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Dhubri Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, AIUDF candidate Nazrul Hoque won the Dhubri​ seat with a margin of 77,813 votes (44.46%). He was polled 1,23,913 votes with a vote share of 70.24%. He defeated BJP candidate Dr Debamoy Sanyal, who got 46,100 votes (26.13%). Independent candidate Rasul Hoque stood third with 2,126 votes (1.21%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, AIUDF candidate Nazrul Hoque won the Dhubri​ seat with a margin of 24,086 votes (15.84%). He received 60,933 votes with a vote share of 40.08%. Independent candidate Nazibul Umar got 36,847 votes (24.24%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate Dr Debamoy Sanyal stood third with 33, 648 votes (22.13%).

Dhubri​ Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Nazrul Hoque (AIUDF)

2016: Nazrul Hoque (AIUDF)

2011: Jahan Uddin (AIUDF)

2006: Rasul Hoque (AIUDF)

2001: Nazibul Umar (INC)

1996: Nazibul Umar (INC)

1991: Dhruba Kr Sen (BJP)

1985: Mosir Uddin Sheikh (INC)

1983: Mohammad Umaruddin (INC)

1978: Mohammad Umaruddin (INC)

1972: Mohammad Umaruddin (INC)

Dhubri​​ Voter Turnout