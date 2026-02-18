Dhemaji Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Dhemaji Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 78 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Dhemaji Assembly constituency comes under the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, BJP candidate Ranoj Pegu won the seat by defeating Chittaranjan Basumatary of the ASMJTYP with a margin of 30,792 votes.

Dhemaji Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,45,711 voters in the Dhemaji constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,23,210 were male and 1,21,109 were female voters. None voters belonged to the third gender. 1,392 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dhemaji in 2021 was 520 (511 men and 9 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Dhemaji constituency was 1,70,676. Out of this, 84,432 voters were male, 85,641 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 603 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dhemaji in 2016 was 372 (280 men and 92 women).

Dhemaji Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Dhemaji Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Dhemaji will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Dhemaji Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Dhemaji Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ranoj Pegu won the Dhemaji seat with a margin of 30,792 votes (16.02%). He polled 87,681 votes with a vote share of 45.33%. He defeated ASMJTYP candidate Chittaranjan Basumatary, who got 56,889 votes (29.41%). Congress candidate Sailen Sonowal stood third with 44,832 votes (23.8%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Pradan Baruah won the Dhemaji seat with a margin of 19,121 votes (11.24%). He polled 69,592 votes with a vote share of 40.90%. Congress candidate Sumitra Doley Patir got 50,471 votes (29.66%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Paramananda Chayengia stood third with 21,874 votes (12.85%).

Dhemaji Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Ranoj Pegu (BJP)

2016: Pradan Baruah (BJP)

2011: Sumitra Doley Patir (Congress)

2006: Sumitra Doley Patir (Congress)

2001: Dilip Kumar Saikia (AGP)

1996: Dilip Kumar Saikia (AGP)

1991: Dilip Kumar Saikia (AGP)

1985: Dilip Kumar Saikia (Independent)

1983: Durgeswar Patir (Congress)

1978: Purna Chandra Bora (Independent)

Dhemaji Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Dhemaji Assembly constituency was 1,91,769 or 78.14 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,70,160 or 80.80 per cent.