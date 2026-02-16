Bokajan Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Bokajan Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 108 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Bokajan Assembly constituency comes under the Diphu Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Numal Momin of the BJP won the seat by defeating Raton Engti of Congress with a margin of 17,885 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Amarsing Tisso won from the Diphu Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,47,603 votes by defeating Independent candidate JI Kathar.

Bokajan Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,19,495 voters in the Bokajan constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 60,401 were male and 58,451 were female voters. None of the voters belonged to the third gender. 568 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bokajan in 2021 was 77.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Bokajan constituency was 1,07,026. Out of this, 54,815 voters were male, 52,211 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 132 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bokajan in 2016 was 46 (37 men and 9 women).

Bokajan Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Bokajan​ Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Bokajan will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Bokajan Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bokajan Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Numal Momin won the Bokajan seat with a margin of 17,885 votes (15.23%). He was polled 60,726 votes with a vote share of 51.05%. He defeated Congress candidate Raton Engti, who got 42,841 votes (36.02%). Independent candidate Semson Teron stood third with 6,630 votes (5.57%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Numal Momin won the Bokajan seat with a margin of 4,744 votes (4.43%). He received 40,170 votes with a vote share of 37.49%. Congress candidate Klengdoon Engti got 35,426 votes (33.06%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Jagat Sing Engti stood third with 25,388 votes (23.69%).

Bokajan Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Numal Momin (BJP)

2016: Numal Momin (BJP)

2011: Klengdoon Engti (INC)

2006: Jagat Sing Engti (ASDC)

2001: Jagat Sing Engti (ASDC-U)

1996: Jagat Sing Engti (ASDC)

1991: Monsing Rongpi (ADC)

1985: Rajen Timung (INC)

1983: Rajen Timung (INC)

1978: Bilton G Momin (JNP)

1972: Saisai Terang (INS)

Bokajan​ Voter Turnout