Behali Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Behali Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the constituency number 71 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Behali constituency comes under the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Ranjit Dutta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Jayanta Borah with a margin of 29,839 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ranjit Dutta won from the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3,61,408 votes by defeating Congress candidate Premlal Ganju.

Behali Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,25,542 voters in the Behali constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 63,835 were male and 61,707 were female voters. None of the voters belonged to the third gender. There were 599 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Behali in 2021 was 136 (132 men and 04 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Behali constituency was 1,07,746. Out of this, 56,315 voters were male, 51,431 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 313 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Behali in 2016 was 103 (82 men and 21 women).

Behali​ Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Behali Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Behali will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Behali Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Behali​ Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidateRanjit Dutta won the Behali seat with a margin of 29,839 votes (29.16%). He was polled 53,583 votes with a vote share of 50.93%. He defeated Independent candidate Jayanta Borah, who got 23,744 votes (22.57%). CPI(ML)(L) candidate Bibek Das was at third place with 21,531 votes (20.46%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta won the Behali seat with a margin of 23,601 votes (25.43%). He received 52152 votes with a vote share of 56.20%. Congress candidate Rupak Sarma got 28,551 votes (30.77%) and was the runner-up. CPI(ML)(L)candidate Bibek Das stood third with 8,025 votes (8.65%).

Behali​​ Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Ranjit Dutta (BJP)

2016: Ranjit Dutta (BJP)

2011: Pallab Lochan Das (INC)

2006: Ranjit Dutta (BJP)

2001: Ranjit Dutta (BJP)

1996: Barnabash Tantii (INC)

1991: Barnabash Tantee (INC)

1985: Swarup Upadhyaya (INC)

1978: Bishnulal Upadhaya (INC)

Behali Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Behali Assembly constituency was 1,61,410 or 80.37 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 92,796 or 86.25 per cent.