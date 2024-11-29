Assam: Seven arrested for gang-raping 14-year-old girl in Tinsukia

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Seven individuals, including four minors, have been apprehended by the Tinsukia police in connection with the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl, who is currently 23 weeks pregnant. The heinous crime took place in Doomdooma, Assam.

According to Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, the victim was lured away from her friends while playing and subsequently assaulted by the accused at a secluded location. The incident came to light much later due to threats from the families of the accused, who warned the victim's family against reporting the matter to the authorities.

"We have gathered substantial evidence, including a medical report confirming the sexual assault," stated SP Dilip. "The charge sheet will be filed promptly, and we are committed to ensuring justice for the victim."

The involvement of several women's organizations and social activists in bringing the incident to light has been instrumental in initiating the legal process.